ADGM Academy, DGE Mawaheb Talent Hub to advance national workforce in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- ADGM Academy (ADGMA), the Knowledge arm of ADGM, and Mawaheb Talent Hub, enabled by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), have announced a significant expansion of their strategic partnership to scale their efforts to meet the evolving demands of the UAE’s labour market.

The 2026 expanded agenda is set to include a new suite of industry-aligned programmes in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, focusing on areas to match market rapidly changing demands and evolving skill requirements, tailored to equip Emiratis with future-ready skills in high-demand sectors.

New additions include the Software Development Accelerator Programme, Technology Infrastructure Programme, and Strategic Business Intelligence Programme.

This year, ADGM Academy and DGE’s Mawaheb will further their mandate by intensifying efforts in government and semi-government employability, reinforcing both Mawaheb and the Academy’s commitment to not just creating jobs, but enabling long-term, sustainable and impactful careers.

As part of this strategic alliance with Mawaheb, ADGM Academy aims to secure 620 job placements in 2026 across diversified sectors that address emerging economic and technological needs.

This expanded collaboration, built on the success of ADGMA and Mawaheb Talent Hub joint efforts since 2022, created over 1,000 specialised jobs across critical industries, including banking, digital services, auditing, insurance, consultancy, and taxation.

Additionally, through the ADGM Academy Job Centre, more than 4,500 UAE nationals have been upskilled, reskilled and placed into sustainable jobs (consistently placing over 1,000 candidates every year), with a regional impact of 61 percent of placements directly benefitting Abu Dhabi’s labour market.

“Our expanded collaboration with Mawaheb Talent Hub, enabled by the Department of Government Enablement, is anchored in measurable success. As the UAE moves forward with its vision for a knowledge-based economy, our joint efforts have continued to set a benchmark for strategic partnerships and will continue to do so by driving sustainable human capital development," said Ali Al Mehairi, Senior Executive Director at ADGM Academy.

Dr. Abdulla Al Shimmari, Executive Director of National Workforce Enablement at the Department of Government Enablement and Mawaheb Talent Hub, said, "This partnership ensures that the talent we nurture through Mawaheb has a clear, accelerated pathway to sustainable employment in high-priority sectors, driving real value for both the candidates and the entities that hire them."