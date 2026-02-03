KHDA, Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation to advance youth leadership

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation have signed a strategic cooperation agreement at the World Governments Summit to promote youth leadership development and non-formal learning pathways in Dubai.

The agreement reflects a shared belief that preparing young people for the future requires more than academic achievement alone. It recognises the importance of leadership, resilience, confidence, service, and wellbeing as essential life skills for success in an increasingly complex and rapidly changing world.

The partnership brings together the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award’s more than seven decades of global expertise in empowering young people, with KHDA’s Education 33 Strategy, which places strong emphasis on future-ready skills, holistic development, and learner-centric education.

The agreement establishes a framework for strategic dialogue and exploration to strengthen youth leadership, life skills, and character development, aligned with Dubai’s long-term education and human development ambitions.

As part of the partnership, the two organisations will explore ways to promote and position internationally recognised non-formal learning pathways within Dubai’s education ecosystem, while ensuring alignment with local priorities and aspirations.

Both organisations will be listening to Dubai’s youth, their parents and teachers, so that the partnership is driven by their needs and aspirations.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to youth development and to expanding meaningful, internationally recognised non-formal learning opportunities that support young people in reaching their full potential," said Aisha Miran, Director-General of KHDA.

Martin Houghton-Brown, Secretary-General of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, stated, "We are delighted to be working closely with KHDA to understand how to make sure that every young person, from every background, can develop skills for the challenges and opportunities of life and work in the 21st century.”