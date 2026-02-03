World Governments Summit strengthens international partnerships: Lithuanian Vice FM

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Vidmantas Verbickas, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, said his country’s participation in the World Governments Summit aims to strengthen international partnerships and expand cooperation, stressing the importance of Lithuania’s presence at the event as a European Union member state.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Verbickas said the world needs greater connectivity and integration amid rapidly evolving challenges, affirming that the UAE is a vital strategic partner for Lithuania, particularly in supply chains, logistics services, and advanced technologies.

He added that his meetings on the sidelines of the summit with UAE officials addressed ways to enhance cooperation in several areas, including information technology, telecommunications, and tourism.

Verbickas also noted that the launch of direct flights between Dubai and Vilnius last year has boosted tourism and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Lithuania's Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs also pointed to the recent participation of a Lithuanian delegation in the “Gulfood” exhibition in the UAE, where Lithuania showcased its capabilities in food security and modern agricultural technologies, alongside innovative food solutions serving the space and maritime industries.

He said the World Governments Summit provides a platform for decision-makers to explore future partnerships, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen ties between the European Union and Gulf Cooperation Council states, particularly the UAE, and to advance trade and investment cooperation, including prospects for future free trade agreement negotiations.