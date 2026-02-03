Dubai Games names partners, Gold Sponsors for 2026 edition

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee of Dubai Games has announced the list of partners and Gold Sponsors for the seventh edition of the championship, which will take place at Dubai Festival City from 12th to 15th February 2026.

Dubai Games is the city’s leading team sports event, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The list of Gold Sponsors features leading institutions from both the public and private sectors, reflecting the collective efforts of various stakeholders to cement Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for hosting major sporting events.

The Gold Sponsors include the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Unilabs Middle East, and Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group.

These partnerships play a vital role in strengthening Dubai Games’ position as a global platform for team challenges, by enabling a fully integrated experience built on the highest standards of organisation. This reflects Dubai’s leadership in hosting international sporting events, while reinforcing the concept of one community and delivering a comprehensive experience for spectators and participating teams alike. Such efforts further support the strategic objectives of the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033.

The Organising Committee said that the Dubai Games reflects the city’s core values of ambition, agility and teamwork, while underscoring the pivotal role of partners in enabling the championship and expanding its positive impact on the community.

As the championship continues to strengthen its global standing as one of the world’s leading team-challenge events, bringing together government entities, cities, communities and juniors, public and private sector partners remain instrumental in championing the spirit of one community and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle in Dubai.

The main competitions of Dubai Games will feature teams competing across the following categories: Government Challenge (Men), Government Challenge (Women), Community Challenge, Cities Challenge, and the Juniors Challenge. Participating teams will compete for the title of Dubai Games Champions 2026.