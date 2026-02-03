Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Abu Dhabi Indian School Golden Jubilee celebrations

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Abu Dhabi Indian School (ADIS), marking 50 years since the school’s establishment, in an educational milestone that reflects the institution’s enduring role in supporting learning and promoting the values of coexistence and cultural openness in the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi Indian School is celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year, commemorating a distinguished journey that began in 1975. The school started modestly with 59 students and three teachers operating from the Indian Social Centre, before growing into a leading educational institution that today serves nearly 5,000 students and employs more than 405 members of teaching and administrative staff.

The school stands on land graciously gifted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, reflecting the UAE leadership’s firm belief in education as a cornerstone of comprehensive development and nation-building.

The occasion holds special significance due to the long-standing relationship between Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and the school, as he laid the foundation stone of the school’s main auditorium in 1984, underscoring his continued support for its educational mission and community role.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan delivered a keynote address in which he expressed his pleasure at joining the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

He said, “It is a great pleasure to join you in celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the Abu Dhabi Indian School. For fifty years, this institution has played an indispensable role in the global society of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates. Throughout this half-century journey, it has earned a glowing reputation for the quality of its education, the dedication of its teachers, and its steadfast commitment to students.”

He added, “As I congratulate you on the accomplishments of the last fifty years, I must acknowledge the many groups whose devotion has built this success. We begin with the Board of Trustees, led by my brother and friend Yusuff Ali as its very able and dedicated chairman, who continues to keep the school on track and safeguard its quality.”

His Excellency affirmed that teachers, principals, and administrators form the backbone of this journey through their daily efforts to help students succeed, emphasising that students themselves are at the heart of the institution. “Their education has made them sound global citizens,” he said, noting that the ultimate success belongs to them, as without their hard work, the achievements being celebrated would not have been possible.

He also expressed deep appreciation for parents and family members for their constant encouragement and support of the school’s mission and initiatives, while commending all staff, workers, helpers, and volunteers who ensure the school operates smoothly throughout the year.

He further applauded the generations of graduates whose lives reflect the true value of what they learned during their time at Abu Dhabi Indian School.

Addressing the audience, Sheikh Nahyan said, “Your celebration this evening is truly a convergence of pride and gratitude on three profound levels. Fundamentally, you celebrate the pivotal role of education in the present and future of the United Arab Emirates. Our nation has always stressed education and human development as the foundation for sustained progress and prosperity.”

He highlighted the keen interest of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the country’s educational system and the advancement of youth, noting that His Highness consistently emphasises that the UAE’s future and its active participation in global developments require the planning and implementation of education and training programmes with quality, dedication, and rigor. In this context, he expressed appreciation for Abu Dhabi Indian School and admiration for the excellent education it provides.

Sheikh Nahyan added, “At the same time, you celebrate today your school’s most important achievement: the development of well-educated, upstanding, and tolerant global citizens. In doing so, you honour the spirit of India’s exemplary educational traditions and make them evident here. Although the pathways of the future may be uncertain, as long as your school remains true to these traditions, it will continue to serve as a guiding lantern for its graduates.”

He further noted that the gathering stands as a testament to the strong bonds of cooperation and friendship between India and the United Arab Emirates, emphasising that Abu Dhabi Indian School has always been an emblem of the close relations between the two countries. “This evening reflects our joint resolve to maintain and strengthen these long and friendly ties, and our shared commitment to excellence in education, peace, prosperity, and human development,” he said.

In closing, he stated, “Congratulations on your outstanding success over the past fifty years. I hope you have at least another fifty years of successful contributions to your students, to the educational profession, and to the strong relations between our two nations. May your school continue to prosper as one of the finest institutions in Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates. My best wishes to all of you.”

Dr. Rishi, Principal of Abu Dhabi Indian School, expressed pride in this historic milestone, noting that the Golden Jubilee represents a shining chapter in the school’s journey and embodies the vision of its founders, the support of the UAE leadership, and the continued partnership of parents and the wider school community.

He said, “As we celebrate fifty years of excellence, we renew our commitment to nurturing responsible global citizens who can contribute positively to their societies locally and internationally.”

Over five decades, Abu Dhabi Indian School has educated more than 180,000 students, built a strong global alumni network, and achieved sustained success in academics, sports, and community service, reinforcing its standing as one of the UAE’s leading educational institutions.

As it enters its Golden Jubilee year, Abu Dhabi Indian School continues its educational mission, inspired by its rich legacy and guided by its enduring motto: “A Golden Legacy — Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow.”