Special Olympics UAE concludes basketball programme with Japan’s Alvark Tokyo

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE on Tuesday announced the conclusion of its programme with the Japanese basketball club, Alvark Tokyo, aimed at exchanging technical expertise, improving training methods and promoting social inclusion through basketball, following a visit by a delegation of professional Japanese coaches to the UAE.

Held under the auspices of the Japan International Cooperation Centre (JICE), the programme reflects Special Olympics UAE’s efforts to expand international cooperation with leading sports organisations and support the growing popularity of basketball within the Special Olympics community.

More than 250 athletes from various clubs participated alongside Unified Partners from JAM Academy and Al Wahda Sports Club, expanding participation and reinforcing the concept of Unified Sports.

The programme featured practical workshops, technical sessions, and unified friendly matches across various educational and sports institutions.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, said, "This programme reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening international partnerships that develop the inclusive sports ecosystem in the UAE.

"Our collaboration with Alvark Tokyo has added significant value to our programming, specifically in capacity building and providing our athletes with a professional training environment that emphasises quality and discipline."