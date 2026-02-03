Emirates Tourism Council discusses plans to promote UAE’s destinations, landmarks in 2026

AL AIN, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Tourism Council convened its first meeting of 2026 in Al Ain, chaired by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, with the participation of heads and directors general of local tourism departments across the UAE.

The meeting reviewed the outcomes of the sixth edition of the "World’s Coolest Winter" campaign and its pivotal role in supporting tourism revenue growth and enhancing the UAE’s attractiveness to visitors from around the world.

The Council also reviewed the promotional plans for destinations, landmarks, and offerings of the local tourism development departments for this year. These include strategic objectives, promotional activities, and implementation programmes slated for execution, supporting the sector’s sustainable growth and strengthening its presence regionally and internationally.

Bin Touq highlighted that the UAE has placed strong emphasis on developing the tourism sector as a cornerstone of sustainable economic growth and a key driver of national GDP.

He noted that the country has successfully established an integrated, world-class tourism ecosystem, ranking among the best globally, supported by the diversity of its tourism offerings, the quality of its infrastructure, and the exceptional experiences it delivers to meet the expectations of visitors from around the world.

“Today’s Council meeting focused on identifying joint priorities for the next phase in coordination with relevant tourism entities, while strengthening integration among the seven emirates in the promotion of tourism offerings and destinations. This approach enhances the efficiency of national efforts to develop the sector, reinforces the national tourism identity, and positions the UAE as a unified and diverse destination that brings together cultural, beach, nature-based, business, medical, and other forms of tourism," he added.

Bin Touq stated that the exchange of plans and insights among local tourism entities creates broader opportunities for coordination and supports the effective marketing of promotional campaigns. It also contributes to identifying areas of cooperation in priority tourism markets, whether through unified national campaigns or joint participation in major international exhibitions.

He further emphasised the importance of strengthening partnerships with national airlines, global booking platforms, and private-sector partners to increase tourism flows and enhance the UAE’s competitiveness on the global stage.

The meeting discussed the importance of harnessing data to identify priority tourism markets by leveraging travel trend analyses and demand indicators to effectively direct investments and marketing resources.

This approach enables a targeted focus on markets with the highest potential in terms of demand volume, growth rates, and average tourism spending, particularly high-value markets in the GCC, Europe, and Asia. Ultimately, this enhances the UAE’s ability to achieve measurable outcomes in tourism sector development and maximise economic returns.

Furthermore, the Council reviewed a range of proposed tourism initiatives, including participation in major global tourism exhibitions and events, organising enhanced familiarisation trips in collaboration with national airlines, and implementing integrated marketing campaigns across digital platforms and traditional media.

Participants underscored the importance of strengthening efforts within an integrated national framework to promote the UAE’s tourism identity and highlight the seamless integration of tourism experiences across the seven emirates.

This approach supports increasing the average length of stay and encourages visitors to explore multiple emirates during a single visit, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global tourism destination that combines quality, diversity, and innovation.