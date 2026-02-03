Hazza bin Zayed reviews key strategic plans for cultural, tourism projects in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has reviewed the region’s key strategic plans for cultural and tourism projects during a meeting with a delegation led by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hazza was briefed on development plans and strategic initiatives aimed at advancing the culture and tourism sectors in the Al Ain Region and presented with the details of key projects and programmes scheduled for implementation in 2026.

The discussions highlighted the pivotal role of both sectors in supporting strategic investment and driving sustainable development with social, economic and cultural benefits for the local community, as well as delivering an integrated visitor experience that further strengthens Al Ain Region’s appeal as a leading cultural and tourism destination to visitors from within the UAE and abroad.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza also reviewed updates on existing projects to develop heritage sites and cultural centres, including the rehabilitation of Al Ain Museum, enhancements to the tourism appeal of Al Ain’s oases and UNESCO World Heritage sites, as well as plans to develop family-oriented leisure and entertainment destinations such as Hili Fun City, Al Ain Zoo, Al Jimi Mall and Jebel Hafeet.

He emphasised that developing Al Ain Region’s tourism sector represents a key pillar of Abu Dhabi’s vision to strengthen its presence on the global tourism map, noting that investments in this vital sector reflect a firm commitment to achieving integrated and sustainable development that benefits the community, improves quality of life and creates employment opportunities.

DCT Abu Dhabi continues its efforts to reinforce Al Ain Region as a leading cultural tourism destination, while preserving its rich heritage, developing its environmental assets and investing in leisure and entertainment offerings, in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s initiatives also focus on enhancing the cultural profile of the region through a range of annual festivals, including the Traditional Handicrafts Festival, Al Ain Book Festival, Mother of the Nation Festival, Dar Al Zain Festival and Ghaitah Al Ain. These events contribute to attracting more visitors and further reinforcing Al Ain Region as a prominent cultural and tourism destination.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi; Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar; and Dr Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Miral.