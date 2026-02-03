Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation launch awareness campaign

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), has launched a field awareness campaign targeting workers across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi under the slogan “An Aware Worker… Sustainable Development”.

The campaign aims to enhance worker safety, improve the quality of life and raise preventive awareness in workplaces and labour accommodations.

It seeks to reach workers in cities and labour accommodations across Abu Dhabi, raising awareness of their rights and duties under UAE Labour Law, and strengthening preparedness to address occupational health and safety risks. It also introduces fire safety procedures, emergency response measures and official communication channels with relevant authorities.

Brigadier Mohsen Saeed Al Mansoori, Director of the Emergency and Safety Sector at Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, said the campaign reflects institutional partnership with MOHRE and supports efforts to promote a culture of prevention and safety.

“This initiative represents an important step toward raising preventive awareness among workers by reaching them directly in their places of residence and work, which contributes to building a safer and more sustainable working environment,” he said.

Dalal Saeed Mohammed Al Shahi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Labour Protection Sector at MOHRE, said awareness is a key element of the ministry’s efforts to regulate the labour market, protect workers and enhance their wellbeing.

She said the campaign supports workers’ understanding of their legal rights and obligations while promoting a safe and sustainable work environment.

The campaign includes field activities in areas including Mussafah and Al Mafraq, supported by visual awareness content displayed regularly in labour cities and accommodations in cooperation with the Labour Accommodation Authority – Abu Dhabi Labour Cities.

It also includes recorded awareness materials broadcast through Business Services and Guidance Centres to ensure safety messages reach a wide audience of workers and employers.