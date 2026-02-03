World Governments Summit 2026, Al Tayer Motors renew partnership for 12th year

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Governments Summit announced it will extend its partnership with Al Tayer Motors, the official UAE Land Rover importer-dealer, as an exclusive automotive partner for another three years starting from this year’s edition.

For over a decade, Al Tayer Motors with Land Rover vehicles, has been a key sponsor of WGS, an internationally acclaimed platform dedicated to shaping the future of governance worldwide.

The Summit brings together global leaders, innovators, and visionaries to collaborate and craft solutions for universal challenges through innovation and technology, an ethos that also drives Al Tayer Motors.

"We are very pleased to extend our partnership with WGS. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting initiatives that advance progress on a global scale. The event provides an unparalleled platform for dialogue and action, and we are proud to contribute to its success by ensuring world-class mobility solutions for its distinguished delegates attending from all over the world,” said Ashok Khanna, CEO of Al Tayer Motors.

The agreement extension underscores Al Tayer Motors’ dedication to excellence and its alignment with Dubai’s and the UAE’s vision for future-focused global leadership.

Al Tayer Motors will provide a fleet of luxurious Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles to transport VIP delegates during the Summit, which is being held from 3rd to 5th February 2026.

Additionally, the UAE dealership will showcase the 2026 Range Rover Long Wheelbase (LWB), the latest entrant to the Range Rover family at the event, bringing a touch of refined luxury from one of the most renowned global automotive brands.