Engineering Trust: French MRO Champions accelerate sustainable, data driven maintenance in Middle East

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- At AIME/MRO Middle East taking place on February 4 and 5, 2026, at the DWTC, the French Pavilion, under the French Fab brand, will bring together 21 leading French companies presenting smart, lower-impact MRO solutions tailored to the region’s evolving aviation needs.

The Middle East’s MRO demand continues to accelerate. Regional spending is expected to reach $16 billion by 2025 and exceed $20 billion by 2035, with the commercial fleet growing by 5.1% annually to approximately 2,600 aircraft, representing 6.7% of global fleet share.

“France’s global reputation in aerospace, paired with strong local integration, makes our companies ideal partners for the Middle East’s future-focused MRO landscape”, said Axel Baroux, Managing Director, Business France Middle East.

“French players deliver operational excellence, shorter TATs, and greener maintenance, already visible in projects running across the region”, Baroux added.