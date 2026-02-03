ADSB celebrates 30 years of UAE shipbuilding excellence

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) has celebrated 30 years as a regional leader in advanced naval shipbuilding. The 30th anniversary was marked with a celebration held at ADSB's shipyard in Abu Dhabi, attended by senior UAE Navy and Kuwait Naval Forces officials, EDGE Group leadership, key partners, and other dignitaries from across the region.

The milestone anniversary marks a period of exceptional achievement, with ADSB now executing the region's largest naval export contracts, delivering advanced UAE-designed vessels, and operating one of the most sophisticated shipyards in the Middle East.

During the event, ADSB launched the first Al-Dorra-class 62-metre vessel, AL NOUKHITHA, under a record-breaking deal subcontracted by EDGE Group to supply advanced missile boats to the Kuwait Ministry of Defence — the largest naval export in the region's history.

"ADSB represents one of the UAE's greatest industrial achievements. Established just 25 years into the foundation of our nation, ADSB now competes and delivers at the highest level on the global stage," said Khaled Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADSB.

He added, "The growth we have witnessed over the past few years has been extraordinary – record revenues, landmark international contracts, and the commissioning of ships designed and built entirely in the UAE. This is a story of national vision and unwavering support from the UAE’s leadership to building sovereign capabilities that will serve our nation for generations to come.”

Established in 1995, ADSB began as a maintenance, repair, and overhaul provider for the UAE Navy before progressively developing its shipbuilding capabilities. From its first landing craft in 2001 to the landmark Baynunah corvette programme and its first export contract with the Royal Navy of Oman, ADSB steadily built its reputation as a reliable and capable shipbuilder.

Today, the company operates one of the region's most advanced shipyards, spanning 330,000 square metres with a workforce of approximately 1,500 personnel, delivering complex naval programmes to customers across the Middle East and beyond.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said, “When I joined six years ago, ADSB was an organisation with a rich history and a very exciting future ahead of it. What has unfolded since then has exceeded our expectations. With the strongest order book in our history and a growing pipeline spanning multiple continents, we are now also developing our own naval platforms through our dedicated technology office, marking a new era for ADSB. We are better positioned than ever to continue building on what is shaping up to be a truly remarkable chapter for ADSB.”

ADSB has recently secured several landmark contracts representing the company's largest and most complex programmes to date, including a fleet of 71-metre corvettes for the Angolan Navy.

Combined with the recent commissioning of the first of the FALAJ 3 fleet into the UAE Navy, these programmes demonstrate ADSB's capability and growing reputation as a trusted partner to naval forces around the world.