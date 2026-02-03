World Governments Summit unites international efforts on humanitarian issues: UNICEF Director

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Lana Al Wreikat, UNICEF Director for the Gulf Area – GCC Countries, said that the World Governments Summit represents a highly important international platform for exchanging perspectives and uniting efforts around the most pressing humanitarian and development issues, particularly amid the growing number of crises and the worsening impact of conflicts and disasters on children and families worldwide.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Wreikat said UNICEF’s participation in the summit comes as part of its commitment to working with governments and international partners to develop sustainable solutions that place children at the heart of global policies and decision-making.

She noted that the summit offers a real opportunity to move from dialogue to action, and from commitments to practical, implementable solutions.

She also explained that the UAE is a strategic and pivotal partner for UNICEF, pointing out that joint cooperation has witnessed qualitative development in recent years, both in terms of the scale of support and the nature of partnerships. This cooperation, she said, has gone beyond funding to include support for international diplomatic efforts, the strengthening of multilateral action, and the endorsement of humanitarian truces in conflict zones.

Al Wreikat added that the UAE has played an important role in recent years in supporting humanitarian responses to several major crises, including in Gaza, Haiti, and Bangladesh, as well as responses to humanitarian and natural disasters in various parts of the world.

She stressed that this support has been comprehensive, combining financial assistance, political backing, and contributions to opening humanitarian corridors, in addition to supporting early recovery and reconstruction efforts.