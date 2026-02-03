World Governments Summit strategic platform to convey Palestinian narrative, enhance international cooperation: Ambassador of Palestine

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abeer AlRamahi, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the UAE, emphasised the depth of the fraternal and longstanding relations between the two fraternal countries, noting that these ties are clearly reflected in ongoing cooperation across political, humanitarian, relief, and development fields.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit being held in Dubai, AlRamahi said that the high-level Palestinian participation in the global event, represented by the Head of the General Personnel Council (with the rank of minister), constitutes an important step in conveying the “Palestinian narrative” to international forums and informing the world of Palestinian challenges and aspirations in the areas of public administration and governance.

The ambassador praised the vital role played by the summit as a platform bringing together thought leaders and decision-makers, saying that the event brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, and representatives of more than 150 governments, in addition to a distinguished group of global thought leaders and experts. This, she noted, makes it an exceptional opportunity for the State of Palestine to build international networks, hold fruitful bilateral meetings, and actively participate in specialised forums held on the sidelines of the summit.

AlRamahi concluded her statement by extending thanks and appreciation to the UAE for hosting and organising the major event, commending the opportunity afforded to the State of Palestine to be present and actively participate in this global gathering that helps shape the future of governments.