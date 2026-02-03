Presidents of UAE and Ecuador discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador, held talks today to review bilateral relations and explore ways to strengthen ties, particularly in areas such as the economy, trade, renewable energy, investment, sustainability, and food security, as well as other development-focused sectors that serve mutual interests and support the wellbeing of both peoples.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi during His Excellency Noboa’s working visit to the UAE.

The two leaders affirmed their shared commitment to expanding cooperation between the UAE and Ecuador while leveraging opportunities in this regard. His Highness stated that UAE-Ecuador relations date back over 50 years and have witnessed notable progress, particularly in development-related sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the UAE’s interest in deepening its economic partnerships with Latin American nations, highlighting the significant and strategic steps the UAE has taken in recent years while noting that it continues to strengthen its partnerships with countries in the region in pursuit of shared prosperity.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern and underscored the importance of supporting peace and stability around the world through dialogue and diplomacy.

His Excellency Noboa thanked His Highness for his commitment to reinforcing bilateral relations and affirmed Ecuador’s strong interest in enhancing cooperation with the UAE, particularly in the areas of the economy and investment, in a way that serves the shared interests of both countries.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; several ministers; top officials, and the accompanying delegation of the President of Ecuador.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Excellency Noboa also witnessed the announcement of the conclusion of negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries, exchanged by Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, and His Excellency Luis Alberto Jaramillo, Minister of Production, Foreign Trade and Investment of Ecuador.

In addition, the two sides witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Petroecuador. The MoU was exchanged by His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Her Excellency Inés María Manzano Díaz, Minister of Environment and Energy of Ecuador.