Follow-up Committee of UAE-Oman Higher Joint Committee holds regular meeting in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Follow-up Committee of UAE-Oman Higher Joint Committee held its regular meeting in Abu Dhabi, in implementation of the directives of the wise leaderships of the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman, and as part of ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation across various fields.

During the meeting, held yesterday, a number of issues of mutual interest were discussed and agreed upon, contributing to the support of cooperation frameworks and the achievement of the aspirations of the peoples of the two fraternal countries.