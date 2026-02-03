SCCI, Vietnamese trade delegation discuss cooperation

SHARJAH, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) received a trade delegation from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to discuss ways to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between the business communities of both countries.

Discussions focused on leveraging the UAE–Vietnam Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed in October 2024, as a strategic framework to forge private sector partnerships and accelerate bilateral trade growth.

Held at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters, the meeting was attended by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; and Chu Viet Cuong, Director of the Industrial Development Support Center (IDC) at Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

The meeting also gathered key entrepreneurs and private sector representatives from both markets operating across logistics, furniture manufacturing, pharmaceutical industries, and smart technology solutions.

Both sides explored available investment opportunities across several priority sectors, including technology and electronics industries, logistics and supply chains, food production and food security, furniture, and advanced manufacturing, in addition to technology-driven innovation and pharmaceutical industries.

The discussions highlighted the importance of supply chain integration and value-added collaboration between companies in Sharjah and Vietnam, supported by rapid growth in bilateral trade. Trade exchange reached approximately $7.02 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a 16.9% year-on-year increase. The UAE’s non-oil exports to Vietnam recorded significant growth of 58.4% over the same period.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi opened the meeting by welcoming the Vietnamese trade delegation, describing the visit as a strategic milestone in strengthening bilateral economic relations.

He noted that the Sharjah Chamber places high priority on advancing partnerships with the Vietnamese business community, in line with the objectives of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, which aims to raise the value of UAE non-oil foreign trade to AED 4 trillion.

Al Shamsi underscored Vietnam’s strategic value as a high-growth market of more than 100 million consumers and as a key entry point for the UAE into ASEAN markets. He also highlighted strong investment prospects across energy, infrastructure development, and technology-driven sectors.

For his part, Chu Viet Cuong stressed Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening industrial and technological cooperation with Sharjah, praising the leading role played by the Sharjah Chamber in supporting the private sector and facilitating a business-friendly environment.

He explained that MoIT’s Industrial Development Support Center is focused on advancing supporting industries, optimising supply chain integration, and positioning Vietnamese manufacturers to engage more effectively with international production networks.

The meeting addressed the importance of facilitating B2B engagements between SCCI members and Vietnamese enterprises to unlock partnership opportunities in innovation, digital transformation, fintech, and green economy initiatives.

Both sides also discussed potential opportunities in re-export operations and showcased successful Emirati investment models in Vietnam, totaling nearly $4 billion across energy, port infrastructure, logistics, and real estate sectors.

Furthermore, they stressed the need to accelerate trade mission exchanges and leverage participation in specialised exhibitions hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah to strengthen commercial collaboration.