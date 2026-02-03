World Governments Summit key platform for shaping future: GCC Secretary-General

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), affirmed that the World Governments Summit represents an important occasion for the exchange of ideas and views, and for discussing public issues that present both opportunities and challenges for countries across various fields, including political and economic affairs, as well as issues related to artificial intelligence, science, investment, and energy, topics that directly impact national realities and contribute to shaping their future outlook.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the summit, Albudaiwi said that over its successive editions, the summit, supported by the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, has achieved remarkable and impressive success, noting that it has become a well-established global platform bringing together world leaders and decision-makers from across the globe.

He added that the summit witnesses broad participation by heads of state, senior government officials, and ministers, alongside representatives of private sector companies and United Nations organisations, reflecting the summit’s significant importance and its advanced standing at both the regional and international levels.

Regarding the participation of the GCC General Secretariat in the summit, Albudaiwi explained that it came through three main engagements. He noted that the first participation was jointly organised with the UAE Ministry of Finance and focused on the efforts exerted by GCC member states and the General Secretariat to achieve Gulf economic integration, as well as reviewing the steps required from member states to complete this integration.