Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Estonia, reaffirms UAE’s commitment to expanding global partnerships

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Alar Karis, President of the Republic of Estonia, on the opening day of the World Governments Summit 2026.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, was also present during the meeting. The World Governments Summit runs for three days under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments.’

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the President of Estonia and his accompanying delegation, expressing the UAE’s appreciation of the friendly relations it shares with the Republic of Estonia and the mutual commitment to further advance bilateral ties to serve the shared interests of both nations. The two sides reviewed bilateral relations, exploring avenues to strengthen cooperation across diverse fields.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding cooperation with its partners around the world, particularly in the areas of innovation and digital transformation, to support building more efficient, agile, and future-ready government models, in line with the aspirations of nations for sustainable development and prosperity.

The meeting also addressed several key themes and topics featured on the agenda of the ongoing edition of the World Governments Summit, highlighting the Summit’s role as a leading global platform for exchanging expertise and shaping the future of government.

The President of the Republic of Estonia, emphasising the warm relations with the UAE, highlighted the pivotal role played by the World Governments Summit in strengthening international cooperation and enabling governments to enhance their capabilities and the tools at their disposal to address future challenges.

He praised the World Governments Summit’s impressive level of organisation and its contribution to shaping innovative visions for advancing government work and building a better future for societies around the globe.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit; and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

The World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, and representatives from more than 150 governments. It also convenes more than 80 international and regional organisations and global institutions, over 700 CEOs of major global corporations, with total attendance exceeding 6,250 participants.