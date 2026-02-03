UAE President meets with President of Paraguay to discuss bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, who is on a working visit to the UAE to participate in the World Governments Summit 2026.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and President Peña discussed bilateral cooperation and the continuous progress being made across various sectors, particularly in the fields of the economy, trade, development, and other priority areas. Both sides affirmed their shared commitment to seizing available opportunities to open new avenues for cooperation that serve their mutual interests and contribute to the advancement and prosperity of their peoples.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, emphasising the importance of promoting peace and stability by supporting efforts to resolve disputes and conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means for the benefit of all.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; several ministers; top officials and the accompanying delegation of the President of Paraguay.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Peña also witnessed the exchange of the following agreements during the meeting:

• A Memorandum of Understanding in the fields of energy and infrastructure, exchanged between Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and His Excellency Javier Giménez, Minister of Industry and Commerce of Paraguay.

• A Memorandum of Understanding between Abu Dhabi Airports and Paraguay’s National Directorate of Civil Aviation (DINAC) concerning the development of Silvio Pettirossi International Airport, exchanged between Ahmed Al Shamisi, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, and Her Excellency Marianna Saldivar, Executive Secretary of the Presidential Delivery Unit at the Office of the President of the Republic of Paraguay.

• A Heads of Terms agreement for the Urban Rail Project, exchanged between His Excellency Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, and His Excellency Javier Giménez, Minister of Industry and Commerce of Paraguay.