RAK Ruler awards Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science to Nobel Laureate Omar Yaghi at IWAM 2026

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, presented the Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science during the second day of the 17th International Workshop on Advanced Materials (IWAM), to Professor Omar Yaghi, joint winner of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, for his outstanding and transformative contributions to science.

Professor Yaghi, of the Department of Chemistry and Bakar Institute of Digital Materials for the Planet at the University of California, Berkeley, is internationally recognized as one of the world’s leading scientists in materials chemistry, with pioneering research that has reshaped the field and opened new pathways in clean energy, carbon capture and sustainable technologies.

The Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science reflects His Highness’ longstanding support for scientific excellence, innovation and the advancement of knowledge.

It also forms part of Ras Al Khaimah’s broader, long-term commitment to supporting research, encouraging discovery and fostering international scientific collaboration, particularly through the annual three-day IWAM, which brings together prominent scientists from internationally acclaimed educational institutions for three days of lectures, discussions and poster sessions on how advanced materials are helping shape the future.

H.H. Sheikh Saud said: “I warmly congratulate Professor Omar Yaghi on receiving the Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science. His groundbreaking work, recognized globally with the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, represents the very best of what science can offer humanity. His journey, from humble beginnings in Jordan to worldwide recognition, is a source of pride for our region and a powerful inspiration for young Arabs who aspire to contribute to science and knowledge. Professor Yaghi’s achievements remind us that talent, determination and learning can transcend borders and help shape a better future for all.”

This year’s award further highlights the international standing and credibility of the Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science, while also reflecting the growing global profile of IWAM as a respected forum for scientific exchange, collaboration and dialogue.

During the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Saud underscored the critical role of advanced materials research in addressing some of the most pressing global challenges, including clean energy transition, carbon reduction, water sustainability and the development of technologies that support long-term environmental and economic resilience.

Sheikh Saud also noted that recognizing scientific achievement plays an important role in encouraging innovation and inspiring future generations of researchers, emphasizing that continued investment in science and education remains essential to building resilient, knowledge-based societies.

Awarded biennially, the Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science is a central pillar of IWAM and honors individuals whose work has delivered lasting impact on the advancement of materials science and its real-world applications. Previous winners include Professor Michael L. Klein, the Laura H. Carnell Professor of Science at Temple University, USA, and Professor C.N.R. Rao, Linus Pauling Research Professor & Honorary President of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in India.

The Award ceremony further reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to celebrating knowledge, discovery and global scientific leadership, and highlights the Emirate’s role as a welcoming and trusted host for international scientific dialogue and cooperation.

IWAM is sponsored by Ras Al Khaimah’s Stevin Rock, one of the largest quarrying companies in the world, with a production capacity of more than 80 million tons per year.