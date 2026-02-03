HoW explores cooperation with cultural institutions in Egypt

SHARJAH, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from House of Wisdom (HoW) in Sharjah, led by Executive Director Marwa Al Aqroubi, visited key cultural and scientific institutions in Egypt, including the Egyptian General Book Authority, the Museum of Modern Egyptian Art (MoMEA), and the American University in Cairo (AUC).

The visit aimed to explore collaboration opportunities, exchange expertise, and identify joint exhibitions and cultural projects that serve Arab audiences and strengthen intellectual and cultural dialogue.

The visit, held alongside HoW’s participation in the 57th Cairo International Book Fair, highlights its commitment to expanding partnerships with leading Egyptian cultural and knowledge institutions. It also seeks to foster knowledge exchange with arts and culture specialists and explore future initiatives that support joint cultural programming.

During the visit, the HoW delegation met with Dr Iman Nabil, MoMEA Director; Mohamed Talaat Ali, Advisor to the Minister of Culture for Visual and Plastic Arts; and Lamia Eid, AUC Dean of Libraries and Learning Technologies. The delegation also toured the institutions’ facilities, reviewed their collections and practices, and discussed potential areas of cooperation across artistic and cultural programmes.

Marwa Al Aqroubi said, “The visit to these institutions marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to strengthen cultural cooperation with leading Egyptian organisations and explore opportunities for joint exhibitions and cultural programmes. It allows us to offer rich intellectual and artistic experiences to audiences, whether through exhibitions or the diverse cultural events hosted by HoW. We believe Arab cultural partnerships are a cornerstone for building an integrated knowledge landscape that reflects the richness of our culture and meets future aspirations.”

The visit reflects House of Wisdom’s vision of fostering cultural cooperation with regional institutions and emphasising libraries as centres of creativity and knowledge, in line with Sharjah’s vision as the Capital of Arab Culture, which positions knowledge as a bridge for global dialogue. It also forms part of HoW’s strategy to expand regional partnerships, engage with influential Arab cultural institutions, and develop shared cultural content that enriches the Arab cultural landscape through cross-border experiences.