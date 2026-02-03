Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Spain, explores ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, met with Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain, during the first day of the World Governments Summit 2026, which commenced today and runs for three days under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation; and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Pedro Sánchez reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across government, economic, technology, and investment sectors.

They also discussed Spain’s active participation in the World Governments Summit 2026, which serves as a global platform for envisioning the future of governments and sharing leading practices.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the World Governments Summit is a global platform that brings together world leaders, decision-makers, officials, and experts to develop solutions to various challenges and to deliberate on initiatives that serve the interests and aspirations of nations, keep pace with today’s rapid transformations, and contribute to building a more prosperous future.

H.H. also emphasised the UAE’s commitment to sharing its expertise in enhancing government performance and drawing upon global best practices, in ways that forge new avenues for constructive cooperation and effectively address future challenges.

The Prime Minister of Spain commended the UAE’s outstanding experience in shaping future-ready governments and praised its efforts in highlighting innovative government practices through the World Governments Summit.

Sánchez noted that the Summit brings together government leaders from around the world to shed light on innovative projects, establish a shared framework to confront global challenges, enhance constructive cooperation, exchange expertise, and build strategic partnerships that drive global development and achieve prosperity for people across the world.

The World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, and more than 150 governments. It also convenes more than 80 international and regional organisations and global institutions, and over 700 chief executive officers of leading global institutions and companies, in addition to more than 6,250 attendees.