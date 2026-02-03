Hamdan bin Mohammed attends UAE-Azerbaijan ‘Peace Shield 2026’ joint military exercise

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, along with Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, attended the ‘Peace Shield 2026’ military exercise, which aims to strengthen defence and military cooperation between the two countries.

The Peace Shield 2026 exercise highlights the deep strategic partnership between the two countries, reflecting their dedication to strengthening joint military capabilities, enhancing the preparedness and effectiveness of the participating forces, and sharing expertise and knowledge across all defence and military domains.

The exercise featured a range of advanced field scenarios that highlighted the exceptional coordination, professionalism, and integration of the participating forces. The exercises also demonstrated the use of cutting-edge military technologies, systems, and techniques, strengthening the forces’ capacity to address diverse operational challenges while supporting regional security and stability.

H.H. said that joint military exercises are key to strengthening the armed forces’ readiness and enhancing their capacity for coordinated operations. He noted that such exercises support the UAE’s vision of an advanced defence system capable of addressing evolving security challenges through partnerships with friendly nations.

Sheikh Hamdan added that the ‘Peace Shield’ exercise reflects the strong defence ties between the UAE and Azerbaijan, promotes the sharing of expertise, harmonises training approaches, and boosts operational efficiency. H.H. also underscored the role of advanced military technologies and practices in boosting coordination and preparedness, enhancing the forces’ capacity to handle various operational scenarios while promoting regional security and stability.

The ‘Peace Shield 2026’ military exercise was also attended by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army; Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, along with a number of senior officers.