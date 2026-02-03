Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Prime Minister of Lebanon on sidelines of the World Governments Summit

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with Dr. Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon, on the first day of the World Governments Summit 2026, which opened today in Dubai under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

H.H. welcomed the Lebanese Prime Minister and the Lebanese delegation participating in the Summit. The meeting reviewed the strong ties between the UAE and Lebanon and explored opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest, in a way that serves the interests of both countries and supports regional development.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed affirmed the UAE’s commitment, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to continue supporting Arab cooperation, dialogue, and exchange of expertise.

Dr. Nawaf Salam expressed his appreciation for the pivotal role played by the UAE in advancing international cooperation and its positive initiatives at both regional and global levels. He also commended the World Governments Summit’s role in providing a platform for the exchange of perspectives on development and governance and for promoting inter-governmental engagement.

The meeting was attended by Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and Fahad Salem Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Lebanese Republic.