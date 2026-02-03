Saif bin Zayed meets with Gallup CEO at WGS 2026

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with John Clifton, CEO of Gallup, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS 2026) in Dubai.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the role of reliable data, measuring trust, and quality of life in shaping more effective and sustainable security policies.

Both emphasised that security is founded on field preparedness, enhanced by understanding human behavior, and solidified by building societal satisfaction and developing the psychological and intellectual capital of communities, which serves as the first line of defense for any stable system.