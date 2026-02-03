Ethiopian President calls for trust, partnership, inclusive global governance at WGS 2026

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Africa’s place in a rapidly shifting global order was framed by Taye Atske Selassie, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, in his main address at the World Governments Summit, where he called for renewed trust, genuine partnerships, and bold investment to unlock the continent’s potential.

President Selassie opened by expressing deep appreciation to the UAE leadership for convening global decision-makers to shape a better future.

“We are deeply grateful to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for bringing us together where leaders assemble to deliberate on the trials and hopes of our time,” he said.

The President warned that geopolitical power shifts and the erosion of trust in multilateral systems are creating heightened uncertainty, particularly for the Global South and Africa. He described the current era as a “defining moment of introspection,” where disruptive change is challenging established orders but also opening unprecedented opportunities.

“Innovation in renewable and sustainable energy, artificial intelligence, and digital finance provides Africa with the tools to leapfrog decades of developmental hurdles,” President Taye said, noting that these technologies could redefine growth pathways across the continent.

A central focus of the address was Africa’s economic integration. President Taye highlighted the transformative promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“With full implementation, we are consolidating a market of 1.3 billion people with a collective GDP exceeding US$3.4 trillion,” he said, calling it a historic opportunity to reshape intra-African trade.

Turning to Ethiopia’s national priorities, President Taye outlined three strategic pillars. The first is energy as a regional catalyst, underscored by the full operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

“Built on Ethiopia’s own resources, we are now generating over 6,000 megawatts of clean power as part of our pan-African connectivity vision,” he said.

The second pillar is value-added agricultural exports, led by Ethiopia’s wheat and premium coffee sector. The third is air connectivity, with Ethiopia constructing a US$12.5 billion international airport designed to handle 110 million passengers and more than three million tonnes of cargo annually.

However, the President acknowledged persistent challenges, particularly financing infrastructure.

“Bridging the gap between vision and implementation remains daunting, largely due to chronic capital shortages,” he said, adding that Ethiopia is strengthening financial institutions and expanding innovative public-private partnerships.

Concluding his address, President Taye called for a new era of trust and cooperation. “Africa is ready. This is the moment for genuine partnership in future global governance, not one of exclusion or exploitation, but a bridge for mutual survival and shared progress,” he said.

The World Governments Summit 2026 is witnessing the largest leadership participation in its history, bringing together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers and representatives from more than 150 governments. As well it has a select group of global thought leaders and experts, with more than 6,250 participants in attendance.