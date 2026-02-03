Korea advances AI infrastructure to build AI basic society: Korean AI expert

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) - Munyeong Lim, Vice Chairman of the Presidential Council on National Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Korea, said that artificial intelligence represents a central pillar of Korea’s development strategy and a key driver of economic growth in the years ahead.

In remarks to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Lim highlighted the long-standing relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea, noting that cooperation and mutual understanding between the two countries have supported sustained economic growth, underpinned by strong government leadership.

He pointed out that technological progress has transformed the traditional perception of government efficiency, enabling public administrations to operate more effectively and to develop stronger systems for delivering public services and welfare programmes, this in turn necessitates a greater governmental role in leading large-scale strategic projects.

Lim said that since the launch of the current administration in June last year, the Korean government has been nurturing the growth of artificial intelligence, with the aim of positioning Korea as a major global player in the AI sector, in line with its long-standing experience of government-led development.

He explained that the Presidential Council on National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, functions as the sole national “control tower” for artificial intelligence, coordinating policy implementation and participating in related decision-making processes.

Lim noted that the government is currently prioritising the strengthening of AI infrastructure and the expansion of AI adoption in industry, public services and national defense, as part of a comprehensive transition towards an AI basic society.

He stressed the need to strike a balance between accelerating AI development and addressing ethical considerations, commending United Arab Emirates and the World Governments Summit for providing an important global platform to discuss the unprecedented transformations driven by artificial intelligence.