Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak receives wife of Swiss Confederation President, UNICEF's Executive Director

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), today received in Abu Dhabi Caroline Parmelin, wife of Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation.

The meeting addressed the strong friendship ties between the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland and ways to further strengthen them, opening new horizons for cooperation, particularly in the fields of motherhood, childhood, and family. This cooperation contributes to enhancing social development and enriching the shared experience between the two countries.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak also received Catherine Russell, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

During the meeting, both sides discussed means of enhancing cooperation between UAE institutions concerned with childhood and family affairs and UNICEF in areas such as protecting children’s rights, empowering girls, and strengthening health and education programmes.

They also reviewed ways to support joint humanitarian and development initiatives, contributing to improving the quality of life of children worldwide, especially in the most vulnerable communities, and reinforcing international efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak affirmed that the UAE believes that nurturing children and empowering women are fundamental pillars for building stable and prosperous societies. She noted that effective international partnerships serve as a key driver in maximising the impact of development initiatives and achieving tangible and sustainable results for target groups.

H.H. also underscored the UAE’s commitment to reinforcing a humanitarian approach based on solidarity and shared responsibility, and to supporting programmes that ensure children’s right to education, healthcare, and protection.

Sheikha Fatima hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the two guests.