Mohammed bin Rashid visits media centre, operations & cybersecurity centre at WGS 2026

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, visited the media centre and the operations and cybersecurity centre at the World Governments Summit 2026, which commenced today in Dubai and runs through to 5 February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments.’

Sheikh Mohammed said: “Media is the strategic partner for delivering accurate messaging and raising awareness, while cybersecurity is the primary line of defence, safeguarding data and business continuity. These elements are complemented by teams that drive action and achievement. This integrated system builds trust, secures milestones and creates a lasting, positive impact.

Today, media is not a mere reporter of events, but a driver of impact. Cybersecurity is a guardian of the digital space, with our people standing at the core of complete success.”

H.H. was also accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; H.H. Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit; and a number of senior officials.

The summit enjoys wide media coverage through over 840 international, regional and local media outlets in attendance, and more than 44 media partners.

Marking the largest leadership participation in its history, the World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, representatives from more than 150 governments, and a host of thought leaders and global experts, with more than 6,250 participants in attendance.