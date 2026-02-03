Mansour bin Zayed receives Jordanian PM

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today met with Dr. Jafar Abd Abdel Fattah Hassan, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the accompanying delegation, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS 2026) in Dubai.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the fraternal relations between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. They also discussed ways to strengthen and further develop bilateral cooperation in various fields in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries and brings prosperity and growth to their brotherly peoples.

The meeting also addressed the key issues included on the agenda of the World Governments Summit 2026.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the strength of UAE-Jordan relations and the mutual keenness to continue joint cooperation, enhance coordination and consultation, and exchange expertise in support of shared development.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abushibs, President of UAE Accountability Authority; and Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development. From the Jordanian side, it was attended by Abdul Latif Al-Najdawi, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs.