Mansour bin Zayed, Mauritanian PM explore prospects for joint cooperation

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today met with Mokhtar Ould Diay, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and the accompanying delegation, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS 2026) in Dubai.

The meeting discussed the fraternal relations between the UAE and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and ways to further advance them in various fields, in a manner that serves mutual interests and benefits both brotherly countries.

The two sides also tackled a number of topics on the agenda of the World Governments Summit 2026 and exchanged views on key issues related to advancing government work and anticipating its future prospects.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; and Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

On the Mauritanian side, it was attended by Mohamed Ould Khaled, Minister of Energy and Petroleum; Dr. Abdullah Suleiman Al Sheikh Sidiya, Minister of Economic Affairs and Development; along with a number of senior officials.