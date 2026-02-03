Mansour bin Zayed, Kyrgyzstan's Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers discuss enhancing bilateral coooperation

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation during a meeting held in Dubai on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS 2026).

The meeting also reviewed areas of joint cooperation, particularly in the development of government work, and discussed key topics on the agenda of the WGS 2026, with an exchange of views on these issues.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; and Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

From the Kyrgyz side, it was attended by Edil Baisalov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers; Saliev Aman Akylbekovich, Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to the UAE; Ayaz Baetov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Justice; and Almaz Baketaev, Minister of Finance.