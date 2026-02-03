UAE participates in U.S. Donors’ Conference for Sudan, pledges USD 500 million

WASHINGTON, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates participated in the U.S. Donors’ Conference for Sudan, with Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, leading the UAE delegation.

During the conference, the UAE announced a USD 500 million commitment to address urgent humanitarian needs in Sudan, reflecting its enduring commitment to ensuring that civilians affected by the devastating civil war can access life-saving assistance.

The UAE also expressed its deep appreciation to the United States for convening the conference at a critical moment and for sustaining international attention on the humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan, particularly as the Holy Month of Ramadan approaches.

On this occasion Lana Zaki Nusseibeh stated: “We commend President Trump’s leadership in support of a peaceful, united, and stable Sudan.”

She noted: “Today, more than 30 million Sudanese – over half the population – require humanitarian assistance. To help meet that need, alongside the generous U.S. pledge, the UAE is committing USD 500 million to address urgent humanitarian needs in Sudan. This contribution reflects our enduring commitment to ensuring that civilians affected by this devastating civil war can access life-saving necessities.”

She also commended the excellent work of Tom Fletcher, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA) in supporting the people of Sudan, as well as the collective efforts undertaken through the QUAD.

“The QUAD has reaffirmed a principled and consistent position – that the UAE has maintained since the onset of this crisis – that Sudan’s future must be determined by its people. Achieving this requires a permanent ceasefire and a credible transition process that is civilian-led, inclusive, and fully independent of both warring parties and extremist groups, including those linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Nusseibeh reaffirmed the UAE’s support for an immediate cessation of hostilities to allow humanitarian organizations to deliver aid across all parts of Sudan. In this context, she emphasised that humanitarian assistance must never be politicized or weaponized, and underscored the need to carve out specific humanitarian and development projects for women and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

She underscored that the UAE’s commitment to Sudan is longstanding. Over the past decade, the UAE has provided more than USD 4.24 billion in assistance to Sudan, including almost USD 800 million in humanitarian aid since 2023.

Following the conference, Nusseibeh also took part in the QUAD meeting with Senior U.S. Envoy, Massad Boulos, together with representatives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt.