'Magnum' opens two production facilities in Sharjah's Hamriyah Free Zone Authority

SHARJAH, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Magnum Technology Centre (MTC) has expanded its operations in the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) with the opening of two fully enclosed production facilities spanning more than 53,000 square feet.

The expansion increases the company’s total land area in the free zone to around 800,000 square feet, reinforcing its growing footprint in Sharjah’s industrial sector.

The facilities were inaugurated by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

During a tour, Al Mazrouei reviewed production, storage and assembly areas, as well as advanced operational systems designed to meet the highest international safety and quality standards.

Al Mazrouei said the expansion supports Sharjah’s vision to strengthen its position as a global investment hub, noting that HFZA hosts more than 2,000 companies operating across the oil, gas and energy sectors, supported by an integrated industrial ecosystem and advanced digital solutions.

Sajeev John, Vice President of MTC, said the new facilities will improve workflow efficiency and support the company’s expansion into modular data centres, power distribution, cooling systems and hydrogen-based energy projects, enabling growth across regional and international markets.