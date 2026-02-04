UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation introduces ‘Supporting Family Award’

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has introduced the "Supporting Family Award" as a new category at the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards, in line with the UAE designating 2026 as the Year of Family.

The award recognises families whose involvement goes beyond encouragement from the stands, extending to daily and consistent support that helps create a positive environment for their sons and daughters, contributing to greater commitment, discipline, and skill development.

The introduction of the “Supporting Family Award” as part of the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards highlights how family presence at championships has become an essential element in athlete performance, adding clear value to athletes’ sporting journeys.

As part of the initiative, families whose engagement in championships and training programmes reflects a strong model of effective support will be selected and honoured during the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards ceremony, recognised as the most prestigious of its kind globally.

“Jiu-jitsu is built on strong values, and family sits at the centre of those values," Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, said. "That is why we introduced the Supporting Family Award as part of the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards. The award recognises the real role families play in supporting athletes and developing champions, while also marking the Year of Family."

He added that the award recognises the families' role and affirms it as an important part of the federation’s approach to the sport.

The “Supporting Family Award” is part of a wider set of initiatives delivered across the federation’s championships during the season. These events bring families together through family activities, programmes for children, and community partnerships, while media coverage highlights the role of families as an important part of the sport.