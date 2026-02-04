Korea's foreign reserves fall for 2nd month in January

SEOUL, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's foreign reserves fell for the second consecutive month in January amid government efforts to stabilise the foreign exchange market, the central bank said Wednesday.

The country's foreign reserves stood at US$425.91 billion as of end-January, down $2.15 billion from a month earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

According to the Yonhap News Agency, this marked the second straight monthly decline, after the reserves fell in December for the first time since June.

The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $10 million from a month earlier to $4.3 billion at the end of last month, the data showed.

The Republic of Korea ranked as the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign reserves as of end-December.