Zayed Authority for People of Determination launches film marking International Day of Human Fraternity

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination, in collaboration with strategic partners worldwide, marked the International Day of Human Fraternity by launching a film carrying a global humanitarian message focused on human dignity, inclusion and equal opportunity.

The message emanates from Abu Dhabi, a city that has placed humanity at the centre of its policies and visions, where the values of coexistence, tolerance, and justice are translated into tangible daily realities. Empowerment is viewed as an inherent right - not a privilege - and as a fundamental path to safeguarding human dignity and strengthening inclusive community participation.

The film underscores that human fraternity is a lived practice built on empowerment, education and justice, rather than a slogan reserved for special occasions. It represents a shared language that brings people together across cultures, religions, and geographies, forming the true foundation for building more inclusive and humane societies.

The film features messages from the Authority’s international partners supporting and empowering People of Determination and promoting their products, highlighting that sustainable peace is rooted in equal recognition of human rights.

“Human fraternity is not an occasion we merely celebrate; it is a principle we live and practice,” said Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination.

“When we choose to empower People of Determination, we choose humanity without conditions,” he added. “We believe that education, rehabilitation and social inclusion are not only development tools, but keys to building global peace. People of Determination are ambassadors of these values, carrying the message of human fraternity across every language, culture, and society.”