UAE marks International Day of Human Fraternity

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is marking the International Day of Human Fraternity by reaffirming its global role in promoting tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and equality among all people.

The occasion commemorates the historic 2019 signing of the "Human Fraternity Document" on 4th February in Abu Dhabi, a landmark event that has since catalysed several international initiatives aimed at bridging religious and cultural divides.

Since its signing, the Human Fraternity Document has served as a launchpad for numerous UAE initiatives, most notably the Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, which encompasses a mosque, a church, and a synagogue under one roof.

Additionally, the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity has been one of the UAE’s most significant initiatives aimed at promoting the values of tolerance and human coexistence. It carries special symbolism as it is named in honour of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In its 7th edition in 2026, it honoured Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, in recognition of the historic peace agreement between the two countries. Also honoured were Afghan girls’ education advocate Zarqa Yaftali and the Palestinian non-profit humanitarian organisation "Taawon."

The UAE also hosts the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, which addresses pressing humanitarian challenges facing people arising from intellectual and sectarian conflicts within Muslim societies.

The UAE organises each year the Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference, which was held this year under the theme “Human Fraternity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” with the participation of more than 180 international speakers and over 400 religious leaders, thinkers, and participants.