FANR Board of Management reviews strategic priorities, regulatory developments

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Management of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) held its first meeting of the year 2026, during which it discussed FANR’s 2027-2029 strategy, 2026 plan, as well as other regulatory matters.

During the meeting, the Board of Management approved FANR’s strategy for the period 2027–2029, which sets a clear roadmap to strengthen the UAE’s nuclear and radiation regulatory framework in line with national priorities.

The strategy is built around three core pillars: Nuclear Governance and Regulatory Leadership, Nuclear and Radiological Safety, Security and Safeguards, and Preparedness and Response to Nuclear and Radiological Emergencies, supported by cross-cutting capacity building and innovation enablers.

It focuses on enhancing regulatory effectiveness, reinforcing safety and security across all regulated activities, advancing research and Emirati capacity building, and strengthening cooperation with national and international stakeholders, while ensuring readiness to address emerging technologies and evolving risks in the nuclear and radiation sector.

Furthermore, FANR presented its 2026 Zero Government Bureaucracy (ZGB) Programme to the Board, which supports the UAE Government’s ZGB strategy and aims to revamp 12 core services offered to its licensees. The update highlighted progress achieved under Cycle Three of the Programme, including the successful revamp of five services in 2025, during which FANR unveiled major service enhancements that reduced transaction turnaround times by over 50 percent.

These efforts align with the UAE Government’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme and support the national drive to deliver world-class government services while sustaining continuous improvement.

Members of the Board received an update on the operational status of the four units of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, including planned refuelling and maintenance timelines for each unit. FANR conducts regular inspections at the plant to verify the operator’s compliance with regulatory requirements and to ensure the continued safe and secure operation of the facility.

Furthermore, the Board approved FANR’s Regulatory Research Programme for 2026 and 2027, which supports the continuous enhancement of the regulatory framework through targeted research. The programme covers priority areas including nuclear safety, radiation protection, environmental studies, severe accident analysis, and emerging technologies, and is delivered in collaboration with national and international partners.

The update highlighted strong Emirati participation and a growing focus on translating research outcomes into regulatory applications to support evidence-based decision-making and long-term regulatory readiness.

Members of the Board were also briefed on the achievements of the Radiation Protection Committee in 2025, which marked significant progress in strengthening the UAE’s national radiation protection framework. Key accomplishments included the approval of National Diagnostic Reference Levels guidelines, the development of referral and qualification frameworks, the launch of initiatives to address orphan radioactive sources, and enhanced coordination on environmental and dosimetry monitoring.

The Committee also expanded national preparedness for radiological emergencies and supported capacity building through workshops and accredited training programmes.