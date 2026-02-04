BEEAH, Sheraa sign agreement to launch DARE 2.0 innovation accelerator

SHARJAH, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sheraa, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between BEEAH and the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) to launch DARE 2.0, a co-branded internal innovation accelerator designed to embed intrapreneurship across BEEAH and translate employee ideas into scalable business impact.

The MoU was signed by Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, and Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa). It formalises a collaboration that applies Sheraa’s accelerator expertise to BEEAH’s internal innovation priorities, which support the Group’s diversified operations across environment, technology, healthcare, energy, and real estate.

DARE 2.0 is an employee-led programme that enables BEEAH employees to act like founders, dedicating structured time, supported by mentorship and resources, to develop ideas that address real, operational, and strategic challenges across the organisation.

The programme is designed to strengthen a culture of intrapreneurship, encouraging experimentation while keeping innovation closely aligned with business needs.

Delivered through a structured accelerator format, DARE 2.0 supports participants from ideation through validation and prototyping. It combines curated workshops, expert mentorship, and active engagement from BEEAH leadership, ensuring that ideas are both commercially grounded and operationally relevant.

By creating a clear pipeline from idea generation to pilot and scale, DARE 2.0 is intended to generate high potential concepts that can be implemented across BEEAH’s operations.

The programme reflects BEEAH’s ongoing investment in its people and its focus on building the organisation’s innate capabilities to innovate solutions with tangible, organisation-wide impact.

Commenting on the launch, Al Huraimel said, “Real innovation does not only come from new technologies; it comes from empowering people to challenge how things are done and to build better solutions from within. DARE 2.0 gives our teams the structure, time and leadership support to turn ideas into action, while ensuring those ideas are directly connected to BEEAH’s operational and strategic priorities. Working with Sheraa allows us to bring accelerator discipline and ecosystem thinking into BEEAH’s corporate setting, where ideas can move quickly from concept to impact.”

Sara Al Nuaimi, “DARE 2.0 reflects a deliberate approach to internal innovation, one that treats employee-led ideas with the same rigor, clarity, and accountability applied to ventures. By adapting Sheraa’s accelerator model to BEEAH’s enterprise context, the programme creates a structured pathway for ideas to be tested, refined, and scaled in ways that support organisational performance and long-term value creation.”

The collaboration builds on the shared commitment of BEEAH and Sheraa to foster innovation, develop talent, and apply intrapreneurship principles to solving complex sustainability and operational challenges within an enterprise environment.