Investopia - Africa kicks off to strengthen economic partnerships between UAE, African markets

LAGOS, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Investopia launched the Investopia - Africa event as part of the Investopia Global Talks at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

Organised in cooperation with SkyKapital and Eko Atlantic, the event contributed to strengthening economic and investment partnerships between the UAE and Nigeria across the new economy, finance and investment, infrastructure, logistics, trade, energy, renewable energy, technology, and biotechnology.

Investopia - Africa was attended by Mohamed bin Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria; Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment; and Abubakar Dantsoho, Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

More than 300 participants attended the event, including ministers, government officials, businessmen, investors, economic experts, and representatives of leading private-sector companies and institutions, as well as major banks from the UAE and Nigeria, including EDGE, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Citigroup, Digital Energy, FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development, the African Finance Corporation, the West African Development Bank (Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement), First Bank of Nigeria, and McKinsey.

Al Suwaidi said, “The UAE and Nigeria have shared robust economic relations since the early 1980s. Over the past decade, these relations have developed into a multifaceted partnership that has contributed to increasing bilateral investments across various sectors. Today, both countries are firmly committed to economic diversification, with promising opportunities to enhance existing economic integration, as two fast-growing economies and strategic gateways to the Middle East and Africa.”

He added that the UAE continues to reinforce its role as one of Africa’s leading investment partners, with its investments surpassing US$110 billion between 2019 and 2023, making it the fourth-largest global investor in the continent. “This underscores our commitment to economic and investment partnerships with Nigeria and the wider African market.”

Alhawi said, “The fruitful cooperation between the UAE and our partners in Nigeria and the African continent through Investopia reflects our commitment to forging future partnerships and unlocking new prospects for bilateral investment. As one of the world’s top ten FDI destinations, the UAE continues to play a pivotal role in the global investment landscape.”

He added, “We encourage investors from Nigeria and African markets at large to explore the various opportunities available within the UAE’s business and investment environment, particularly in high-growth sectors. The UAE continues to enhance its policies supporting investments and attracting businesses, develop advanced infrastructure, and expand global connectivity, thereby bolstering its standing as a strategic platform for companies to expand confidently at the regional and global levels.”

Investopia – Africa featured five panel sessions, starting with a ministerial session titled “A Strategic Partnership for Growth: Deepening UAE-Nigeria Economic Cooperation.” The session was attended by Mohamed Al Suwaidi and Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

The panel explored opportunities to strengthen economic and investment partnerships between the two countries in light of the growth in bilateral relations at both government and private sector levels.

Additionally, it also discussed the significance of expanding collaboration in trade, investment, energy, and infrastructure, as well as forging new and sustainable economic partnerships between the UAE and Nigerian business communities, supporting long-term growth and enhancing economic integration between both countries.

The second session, titled “Infrastructure and Logistics for Africa's Next Phase of Trade,” focused on the role of infrastructure and logistics in enhancing the competitiveness of trade across the continent. It highlighted the UAE’s expertise in developing and managing infrastructure and its role in supporting Nigeria’s position as a strategic gateway to West Africa.

It further explored the importance of developing ports, logistics corridors, integrated logistics platforms, digital trade infrastructure, and flexible supply chains that support regional and global trade.

Participants in this session included Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State; Abubakar Dantsoho, Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority; and Martin Tricaud, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).

The third session, titled “Mobilising Capital for Africa’s Growth”, featured the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, and Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC). The panel explored how capital is translated into bankable projects across priority sectors, including energy, infrastructure, and industrial development.

Participants also discussed ways to enhance partnerships between the UAE’s business and investment ecosystem and development finance institutions and project operators across Africa. The role of platforms such as Investopia in maximising the outcomes of these partnerships was also highlighted, particularly in accelerating the transition from capital commitments to real-world delivery, as well as establishing pioneering projects and investment partnerships that drive growth for both sides.

The fourth session, titled “Capital at Scale: Enabling Financial Systems That Mobilise Investment Across Africa,” shed light on the role of financial institutions in unlocking long-term financing for Africa’s growth sectors.

The session featured Miguel Azevedo, Vice Chairman of Investment Banking Middle East & Africa at Citigroup; Serge Ekue, President of the West African Development Bank (BOAD); and Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria, and was moderated by David Tabet, Chief Operating Officer at Investopia.

Discussions focused on the importance of innovative financial structures, cross-border platforms, and regulatory reforms in building investor confidence and channelling global capital into productive investment opportunities with sustainable economic impact.

The event concluded with the fifth and final session, titled “Securing the Supply Chain for Critical Technologies,” which explored the UAE’s growing role in supporting the resilience of global supply chains and the critical importance of securing supply chains for critical technologies amid geopolitical shifts and technological acceleration.

The session featured Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group; Farouk Gumel, Vice Chairman of Tropical General Investments; and Hafeez Giwa, Founder and Managing Partner at H Capital International. Discussions highlighted localisation policies, diversified sourcing, and global integration, contributing to increased economic resilience and ensuring the sustainability of supplies in critical sectors.

In addition, the event hosted a series of B2B meetings and roundtables at government and private sector levels between the UAE and Nigeria, aimed at strengthening engagement between the Emirati and African business communities and encouraging investors and entrepreneurs from both countries to expand into new and strategic projects within the emerging and sustainable economy sectors.

The event also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Digital Energy and FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development, in the presence of the UAE Minister of Investment. The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in energy transition, knowledge exchange on artificial intelligence and data analytics solutions, and the promotion of operational efficiency and sustainability.

Investopia Talks – Africa builds on the global reach of the Investopia Global Talks series, which has been hosted in over 21 cities around the world so far.