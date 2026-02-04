Department of Community Development launches 'Capacity Building Programme'

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) on Wednesday launched the fourth cohort of its Capacity Building Programme, aimed at enhancing workforce readiness across the social care sector.

The programme has trained 283 social care professionals across its three previous editions.

The new cohort was launched at the College of Business and Economics at United Arab Emirates University’s Abu Dhabi campus. The programme is designed to strengthen professional competencies and raise awareness of its role in developing the emirate’s social care ecosystem.

Each cohort runs for five months and provides structured training to help social care professionals develop their careers and improve the quality of services delivered to the community.

The programme targets social care professionals operating within Abu Dhabi’s social care sector and supports DCD’s role in providing specialised training pathways, including diplomas in social work practical skills and school psychological counselling, in line with best practices and professional standards.

Mubarak Salem Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Licensing and Social Control Sector at DCD, said the initiative supports the department’s efforts to build an integrated professional ecosystem based on regulatory standards and the delivery of high-quality, people-centred services.

DCD said the Capacity Building Programme is a key pillar of its social licensing and regulatory framework and contributes to strengthening the preparedness of social care professionals across the emirate.