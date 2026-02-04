Dubai Aerospace Enterprise posts $702.2 million profit in 2025

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) on Wednesday reported its financial results for the year ending 31st December 2025.

The company said profit reached US$702.2 million, up from US$477.5 million in 2024, an increase of US$224.7 million, or 47.1 percent, mainly driven by higher operating profit and insurance recoveries.

Profit before income tax stood at $761.6 million in 2025, while total revenue rose to $1,725.2 million, compared to $1,429.6 million a year earlier, an increase of 20.7 percent. The growth was attributed to higher lease revenues from newly acquired aircraft, including through business combinations, and increased maintenance revenue.

Total assets climbed to $16,547.7 million at the end of 2025, up from $13,033.3 million in 2024, largely due to aircraft acquisitions during the year.

“2025 was another exceptional year for the DAE franchise. We announced and closed the acquisition of NAC. In total, we acquired 280 and sold 111 aircraft," said Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE.

He added, "Our fleet of Owned and Managed aircraft grew by 38 percent to 604 at year-end 2025. Full-year revenues grew 21 percent while pre-tax profitability increased 43 percent, delivering continued improvement in pre-tax profit margin and return on equity.”

Despite DAE's growth, the balance sheet disciplines around capital adequacy, funding, and liquidity metrics remained intact. "During the year, we raised $3.9 billion in long-term debt financing across multiple public and private transactions," Tarapore noted.

DAE Engineering delivered another year of record performance with revenue increasing year-on-year by 13 percent to $211 million, and profitability increasing by 47 percent to U$64 million.