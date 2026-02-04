China's light industry sector records steady growth in 2025

BEIJING, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- China's light industry sector recorded steady growth in 2025, as shown by the China National Light Industry Council (CNLIC) data on Tuesday.

The added value of light industrial firms above the designated size rose by 5.3 percent year-on-year, while sector revenue reached 23 trillion yuan (around US$3.31 trillion).

The profit rate of business revenue stood at 6.04 percent, exceeding that of industrial enterprises above the designated size by 0.73 percentage points and the manufacturing industry by 1.34 percentage points.

China Central Television (CCTV) reported that policy measures played a strong role in boosting consumer demand. More than 129 million home appliances and 12.5 million electric bicycles were purchased through the trade-in programme in 2025.

Retail sales of 11 major product categories in the sector totalled 8.67 trillion yuan (about US$1.25 trillion), a 7.8 percent annual increase, raising the share of total consumer goods retail sales to 17.3 percent.

The export structure of the light industry also continued to improve. Exports of light industry products reached US$911.46 billion in 2025, accounting for 24.2 percent of China’s total exports.

Among 22 major export categories, 11 recorded growth. Exports to Belt and Road countries and European Union nations increased by 1.3 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively, reflecting early progress in diversifying export markets.