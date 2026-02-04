MBRGI launches global drive to eradicate river blindness in Ghana by 2030

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has launched a major initiative in support of efforts to eradicate river blindness (Onchocerciasis) in Ghana by 2030, targeting seven million direct and more than 35 million indirect beneficiaries over the next three years.

The initiative was announced during the World Governments Summit 2026, where a partnership agreement was signed between MBRGI and Noor Dubai.

The initiative aligns with global efforts led by the World Health Organisation to eliminate neglected tropical diseases by the end of the decade, while reinforcing the UAE’s role as a key partner in sustainable humanitarian initiatives worldwide.

The agreement was signed by Saeed Al Eter, CEO of MBRGI, and Prof. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority and Chairman of Noor Dubai’s Board of Trustees.

The signing of the agreement at WGS aligns with the summit’s theme of ‘Shaping Future Governments,’ and reflects its mission to empower effective partnerships that support inclusive development and community advancement.

The summit is witnessing its largest leadership participation to date, bringing together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, representatives from more than 150 governments, and a select group of global thought leaders and experts, with more than 6,250 participants in attendance.

Under the partnership, Noor Dubai will oversee the implementation of the project in Ghana, including mass drug administration for prevention and treatment, community surveys and assessments to monitor early signs of the disease, and the training of local healthcare workers.

Al Eter said eliminating the disease is a priority for MBRGI, reflecting its humanitarian mission to support underserved communities, meet essential needs, and strengthen healthcare systems by providing resources and empowering local medical personnel.

“This global initiative represents a significant step towards supporting Ghana’s national ambitions while accelerating international efforts to eradicate the disease through MBRGI’s funding and Noor Dubai’s extensive expertise in treating neglected tropical diseases,” he added.

Prof. Alsheikh-Ali said the agreement embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to reinforce the UAE’s role as a key partner in sustainable humanitarian initiatives.

He added that the programme reflects a long-term commitment to preventing blindness and strengthening healthcare systems to enable communities to enjoy improved quality of life for future generations.

River blindness, medically known as onchocerciasis, is a disease affecting the eyes and skin, caused by microscopic parasitic worms transmitted through subcutaneous tissue. Symptoms include severe itching, skin changes, and eye lesions that can lead to vision impairment and permanent blindness.

In most cases, subcutaneous nodules form due to adult worms, while early exposure in children can result in epilepsy.

Each year on 30th January, the world marks World Neglected Tropical Disease Day to raise awareness and mobilise global action against diseases that affect one in five people worldwide.

The designation of the day was supported by the UAE’s diplomatic efforts and was announced at the “Reaching the Last Mile” forum in Abu Dhabi in 2019, before being officially recognised by the WHO in 2021.

The WHO’s 2021-2030 roadmap identifies onchocerciasis as one of the diseases targeted for elimination.

Established in 2015, the MBRGI serves as an umbrella organisation for more than 30 initiatives and institutions operating across five key pillars: Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Healthcare & Disease Control, Spreading Education & Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities.

MBRGI has allocated more AED13.8 billion to humanitarian aid and relief, benefiting 788 million people in 118 countries.

Founded in 2008, Noor Dubai operated with a vision of creating a world free from preventable blindness.

The foundation has improved the lives of more than 33 million beneficiaries across Asia and Africa by the end of 2024 through treatment, prevention, awareness programmes, mobile clinics, and capacity-building initiatives, with a particular focus on neglected tropical diseases, including river blindness.