EU, OHCHR hold strategic consultations

BRUSSELS, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) held their fifth Strategic Consultations in Geneva.

Against a backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions, proliferating conflicts and crises, increasing violations of international law, and sustained pressure on multilateral institutions, the Consultations reviewed strategic cooperation and shared priorities.

Participants exchanged views on global and regional human rights developments and reaffirmed their unequivocal commitment to the UN Charter, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, international human rights law and international humanitarian law, as well as to international justice and accountability. They stressed that respect for these norms is indispensable to safeguard human dignity, prevent conflict, foster sustainable peace and ensure effective multilateral institutions.

In this context, participants underlined the urgent need to preserve and strengthen the international human rights architecture as part of the UN80 process, recognising it as a strategic pillar of an effective, credible, and inclusive multilateral system and a key line of defence against growing attempts to undermine universal norms and accountability.

The EU and OHCHR discussed how human rights can serve as a strategic enabler across internal and external action, reinforcing coherence, resilience, and credibility. They highlighted the imperative of protecting civic space, advancing equality, and combating discrimination in all its forms as essential conditions for democratic governance, security and social cohesion.

Participants stressed the importance of systematically applying a human rights-based approach across all policy areas.

The Consultations further focused on human rights engagement in fragile and conflict-affected contexts. Both sides highlighted the central role of prevention, protection, accountability, confidence-building and peacebuilding in enabling sustainable recovery and reinforcing peace, security, and sustainable development, in line with the EU’s integrated approach to external conflicts and crises.

The EU reaffirmed its unwavering support for the High Commissioner’s mandate and for the independence of his Office in promoting and protecting human rights worldwide. The EU reiterated its determination to stand alongside the High Commissioner in advancing a Global Alliance for Human Rights and confirmed its continued commitment to supporting OHCHR politically, strategically, and financially.

Both sides agreed to further deepen cooperation at the strategic level and in the field to ensure that human rights remain at the core of crisis response, peacebuilding, and sustainable development.