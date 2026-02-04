Burjeel Medical City launches Eye Institute

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, has launched the Burjeel Eye Institute to meet growing demand for advanced ophthalmic care in the emirate. The specialised centre offers a wide range of diagnostic and treatment services for eye diseases, providing personalised, holistic care aligned with international standards for patients of all ages.

The launch was attended by Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, Abdulaziz Jaber Mohammed Al Shareef, Deputy Director of the Medical Services Department at Abu Dhabi Police, Khawla Al Nasseri, Quality Assurance Director at the Department of Health, and Mujtaba Ali Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Medical City.

Led by Murad Manea Alobthani, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Head of the Burjeel Eye Institute, the centre aims to expand access to specialised eye care in Abu Dhabi amid rising rates of age-related eye diseases, diabetes-related conditions and retinal disorders.

Alobthani said the institute represents a significant step in advancing ophthalmic services in the emirate, adding that the focus is on comprehensive care based on the latest diagnostic and surgical advancements, with strong emphasis on patient safety and quality outcomes. He said the institute seeks to preserve vision, improve quality of life and provide services comparable to leading global centres without the need for overseas treatment.

The institute covers multiple subspecialties, including cataract surgery and vision correction, retinal and vitreous diseases, glaucoma management, corneal and ocular surface conditions, paediatric ophthalmology and strabismus, oculoplastic procedures and optic nerve disorders.

It is equipped with advanced diagnostic and surgical technologies, including laser systems, high-resolution imaging for the retina and optic nerve, and fully equipped operating theatres designed to meet the highest safety and quality standards, enabling tailored treatment plans for each patient.

Ali Khan said the launch supports Burjeel Medical City’s role in strengthening the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem and aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision to deliver world-class, patient-centred specialised care.

The medical team includes Emirati consultants across key ophthalmic subspecialties, supported by a multidisciplinary team with expertise in laser vision correction, retinal diseases, paediatric ophthalmology and glaucoma.

During the launch, the institute announced a collaboration with Spain-based Oftalvist, a leading ophthalmology group. A memorandum of understanding was signed by Alobthani and Juan Alvarez de Toledo to support knowledge exchange and clinical collaboration.