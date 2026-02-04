Cultural Foundation's Abu Dhabi Children’s Library launches '1000 Books Before Kindergarten' initiative

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Cultural Foundation, a cultural centre under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), announces the launch of the globally renowned early literacy initiative, “1000 Books Before Kindergarten”.

Carried forward under the motto “Reading Starts from Day One,” Abu Dhabi Children’s Library becomes the official local host in the UAE for this programme, reinforcing its dedication to nurturing young minds and establishing a strong foundation for future learning.

Designed for children from birth to five years old, the "1000 Books Before Kindergarten" initiative encourages families to read at least 1,000 books with their children before they enter kindergarten. This programme is instrumental in reinforcing the critical role of shared reading in early brain development, language acquisition, and school readiness. The programme also recognises that parents and caregivers are crucial first educators during the critical 0-5 early years.

To mark the launch and empower participating families, Abu Dhabi Children’s Library will host a parent orientation session on 6th February at 5 pm. This session will introduce families to the programme framework, effective read-aloud strategies, and practical ways to integrate reading seamlessly into daily routines.

The initiative will celebrate young readers' progress at every milestone of 200 books read, culminating in a special celebration upon the completion of 1,000 books, motivating sustained engagement and a sense of achievement.

Throughout the programme, parents and caregivers will be guided along the reading journey, with access to curated book lists, reading tools, and continuous support from Abu Dhabi Children’s Library, ensuring families feel confident and supported at every stage.

With this initiative, Abu Dhabi Children’s Library reaffirms its role as a family-focused knowledge centre and a champion of early literacy. It empowers parents as their children’s first teachers, laying strong foundations for future learning and enriching the cultural and educational landscape of Abu Dhabi.