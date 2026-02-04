Dubai 2026 Para Athletics GP to feature 500 Para athletes from 56 nations

DUBAI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026 edition of the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination will begin next week with the Dubai 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix at the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the championships will bring together 500 athletes from 56 countries, including several Paralympic medallists, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global hub for para sport.

The World Para Athletics Grand Prix will run from 10th to 13th February. The Fazza International Badminton Championships are scheduled from 5th to 11th May, while the Fazza Para Archery Championships will take place from 7th to 12th November, 2026.

Details of the championships were announced during a press conference, where organisers also unveiled official partners and sponsors, including Aura Developers, Dubai Health Authority, Prescott Properties, Dubai Municipality, Beyond Properties, Mai Dubai, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ibn Sina Pharmacies Group, Al Ain Farms, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Emirates Transport, Dubai Police and Dubai Civil Defence.

Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said the championships were launched in 2009 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with the aim of integrating People of Determination into society through sport. He noted that the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor has played a key role in the event’s continued growth and success.

Berregad added that hosting the 17th Fazza International Para Athletics Grand Prix follows the successful staging of the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games, placing added responsibility on organisers to maintain high standards.

Majid Al-Usaimi, Director of the Fazza International Championships, said sustained support has empowered People of Determination to excel and fully integrate into society, highlighting the championships’ long-standing role in showcasing inspiring sporting stories.

UAE athlete Meera Al-Qassab, part of the 65-member national team competing in the Grand Prix, said the Fazza Championships represent more than competition, offering athletes a platform to demonstrate their abilities and achieve shared ambitions.

Dalia Al-Oloub, Head of Marketing at Aura Developers, said the championships have earned a prestigious position on the global sporting stage, reaffirming the company’s commitment to supporting community-focused initiatives.